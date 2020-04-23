Loudoun Youth Step Up Finalists Named

Thirty-nine student teams pitched their community service projects to judges via video submissions for Loudoun Youth’s annual Step Up competition.

Following scoring by a panel of judges, 10 teams advanced to the final round, which will be conducted as part of a Zoom video call—and broadcast on Facebook live—on April 28.

This year’s finalists are 90 Beats per Second; Clean Nails Everybody Everywhere; Dancing for Happiness and Healthiness; EHK Tutoring Group; Generating Electricity By Walking; HydroLution; LSE – Life Skills Education; P.E.N. for Kids (Posture Education is Necessary for Kids); Seneration; and Wheelchair Accessible Slide.

The teams spent more than 4,890 hours on their projects, reaching over 7,000 people with a collective community impact of over $134,000.