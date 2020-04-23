Nationals’ Zimmerman, Scherzer Surprise Inova With Zoom Call, Meals

Washington Nationals stars Ryan Zimmerman and Max Scherzer surprised Inova Loudoun Hospital today with a Zoom call—and with 500 meals from Heather and Ryan Zimmerman’s initiative “Pros for Heroes.”

The meals will be waiting for Inova Loudoun nurses, doctors, and employees outside when they get off their shift.

“Tonight when you get off your shift, there will be some meals outside waiting for you to take home so you guys can not have to cook anything, not have to worry about doing the dishes, and have a nice dinner that hopefully will make you feel a little better and get some rest,” Zimmerman, the Nationals’ star first baseman, batter and first-ever draft pick in DC, told the masked Inova Loudoun staffers on the call.

The Zimmermans’ Pros for Heroes COVID-19 Relief Fund was initially started to provide personal protective equipment at Inova Fairfax Hospital, and has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“I hope you know how much me and my family appreciate what you’re doing, and more importantly the whole community, the DC, Virginia Maryland area,” Zimmerman told Inova Loudoun staffers. “You all are the true heroes in this.”

“I know you guys are absolutely working your heads off,” said three-time Cy Young Award winner and seven-time All-Star Scherzer. said. “I know our community appreciates it, I know we appreciate it. We’re all connected in this, so anything we can do together with Zimm. You guys are the heroes, like Zimm said.”

Inova Loudoun Hospital staff lined up at the north entrance on Thursday evening to cart in food donated by Heather and Ryan Zimmerman’s initiative “Pros for Heroes.” [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]

Washington Nationals first base player Ryan Zimmerman surprises Inova Loudoun staffers on a Zoom call.

Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer surprises Inova Loudoun staff members on a Zoom call.

Inova Loudoun Hospital staff receive food donated by Heather and Ryan Zimmerman’s initiative “Pros for Heroes.” [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]

Inova Loudoun staffers take a quick pause in their work for a Zoom call with a surprise visit from Washington Nationals stars Ryan Zimmerman and Max Scherzer.

