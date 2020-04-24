Sterling Robbery Suspects Arrested

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two suspects in the April 12 robbery of a Sterling Exxon.

The robbers entered the convenience store at Falke Plaza off of Rt. 606 near the Herndon border at approximately 1:15 p.m. April 12. The clerk reported one man was purchasing a drink and the other suspect jumped over the counter when the clerk opened the register. They removed an undisclosed amount of cash from the register. No weapons were displayed.

Elias G. Guzman, 20, was arrested April 17 and Jorge A. Alvarado-Soriano, 19, was arrested Thursday. Both suspects are from Herndon.

They have been charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery and were held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.