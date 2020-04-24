The National Hosts Drive-Thru Market

The National Conference Center on Friday hosted a drive-through market with food from three restaurant suppliers and Bear Chase Brewing Company.

The market gave customers the chance to purchase directly from three companies that normally supply restaurants, but amid the COVID-19 pandemic and restaurants scaling back business, have begun selling directly to consumers.

The market, from 10 a.m. to noon, featured seafood distributor Profish, Ltd., Metropolitan Meat, Seafood & Poultry Company, and produce and dairy distributor Coastal Sunbelt. Customers could order boxes of meat, fish and produce ahead of time, and stayed in their vehicles while workers took those orders directly off the delivery truck and loaded them in customers’ vehicles.

The market also featured Bear Chase Brewing, which has also partnered with restaurant supply giant Sysco to offer Bear Chase Helps, a free grocery store for people in the food service industry affected by the pandemic. According to Loudoun’s Economic Development Authority, more than 78 percent of all restaurant and retail workers have lost their jobs to the pandemic’s effects and stay-at-home orders.