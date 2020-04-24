Virginia Reports 38 More COVID-19 Related Deaths

The number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia increased by more than 9 percent on Thursday, with 38 additional fatalities reported. The total of 410 statewide deaths does not include the latest one in Loudoun, the county’s 11th.

The number of coronavirus cases in Virginia has grown by an average of 650 per day during the past four days, the highest rate of increase since the outbreak began more than a month ago. The state Health Department is reporting 11,594 confirmed or probable cases, up 55 percent during the past week.

In Loudoun, there are 529 cases reported, with 67 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals. The latest COVID-19 related death in Loudoun involved a woman who was at least 65 years old.