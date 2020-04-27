25 Loudoun Firefighter/EMTs Graduate Academy

On Friday, April 24, 25 new firefighter/EMTs graduated with Loudoun County Fire and Rescue’s 39th recruit academy class.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, instead of a traditional graduation ceremony with friends and family, fire-rescue leadership joined Clerk of the Circuit Court Gary Clemens to swear in recruits as they prepared for their station assignments. The virtual ceremony was streamed online for family and friends to watch.

Deputy Chief of Training Randall L. Shank and System Chief Keith H. Johnson commending the new recruits on their hard work and dedication, recognizing their accomplishments and acknowledging that Loudoun County residents are depending on them for protection and assistance during the pandemic.

Some recruits earned special recognition.

Lance O’Brien was designated top recruit for class 39, showing exemplary leadership, poise and dedication throughout the program.

Daniel Wawrzusin won the Lt. Alex J. Keepers Memorial Award, which was established to memorialize Keepers who was killed in 2007 and is awarded to the recruit who made outstanding improvements throughout the academy.

“This is a proud moment for our fire and rescue system,” Johnson stated. “Through their dedication to our core values, teamwork, integrity, professionalism and service, these fine individuals will make valuable contributions to our fire and rescue family and the community as a whole.”

Graduating recruits went through 1,000 hours of emergency medical technician and firefighting training in a 28-week program.

This academy’s graduates include Brooke Beckley, Trevor Bruley, Jacob Buhl, Joshua Burns, Christopher Cloud, Alexandra Dessyatova, Logan Dinterman, Joseph Dundas, Hannah Gordon, Martin Heaney-Newland, John Hohenschutz, Joshua Jones, Mason Kaylor, Jared Lamb, Jacob Marks, Tyler Martin, Lance O’Brien, Riley Oremus, Juan Rivas-Ventura, Jonathan Sauter, Andrew Schreffler, Nicholas Slater, Brandon Wallo, Daniel Wawrzusin, and Ryan Welch.