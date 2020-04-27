Blockchain Expands Sanitizing Efforts to Protect Clients in Co-Working Space

The owners of the Blockchain Building coworking space in Leesburg are working to give home-isolated teleworkers a safe alternative during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company last week launched its Squeaky Meet initiative, designed to offer employees the space they need to remain productive and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Building staff members have installed two UV pathogen scrubbers in the building’s HVAC system and HEPA air purifiers in each conference room, along with bottles of cleaning spray, N95 masks and hand sanitizer. The staff and a contracted cleaning company sanitizes the building three times daily.

“What we’re trying to do is create a reasonably predictable space,” said Blockchain Leasing Manager Lauren Pennell said. “It’s not a guarantee, it’s just a level of predictability.”

Pennell said the UV scrubbers kill bacteria, mold and viruses that might be circulating in the air and that the HEPA air purifiers pull out the larger particles to more thoroughly clean the air in each conference room. The staff ordered the units off Amazon and installed both themselves.

Pennell said the building staff wanted to prevent any potential cases of COVID-19 from spreading room-to-room, like the SARS virus did nearly two decades ago in some hotels. She said she got the idea to install those sanitization mechanisms by looking at what popup medical centers do in Africa—use fans to circulate air toward the UV air filters.

“There’s nothing like the power of sunshine as a disinfectant,” she said.

Rodney Caswell, the vice president of an IT company who frequently works out of the Blockchain Building, said he’s cut down his time in the coworking space to limit his exposure to the virus as much as possible but that he felt safe there because of the sanitization efforts the staff has taken.

“We know they’ve done things to keep things sanitized,” he said.

The Blockchain Building isn’t just catering to tenants who pay for monthly workspace. It’s now offering hourly rentals for employees who might be getting a little tired, or stir crazy, while working from home, especially those working alongside their kids. Pennell said Blockchain is charging $100 for the first hour of rental, followed by $25 for each additional hour.

Employees coming to work at Blockchain by the hour, at least for now, will be doing so in a socially distanced environment, as the building’s 75-tenant population has largely stopped coming in. Pennell said that on any given day, there are typically only about 12 people in the 30,000-square-foot building.

Blockchain Leasing Manager Lauren Pennell talks about the sanitization and support efforts the coworking space has taken amid the COVID-19 pandemic. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]

Moving past the pandemic and stay-at-home order, Pennell said the building would keep the UV scrubbers and HEPA air purifiers in place and continue to offer hourly rentals. She emphasized that in the past month, times have changed to the point that working from home, or occasionally in a coworking space, has become the new normal.

“This is not a blip, this is going to transform the way people work,” she said. “We’re optimistically trying to help people weather this storm and also answer what we believe is going to be a continuing need going forward.”

And it’s those rental payments that will enable the Blockchain community to help others fight against the spread of coronavirus. Pennell said the staff would donate 25 percent of the rental proceeds to the Loudoun Chamber’s Feed Loudoun’s Health Care Heroes effort, which solicits individual donations to purchase food from area restaurants to feed hospital workers. Pennell said the staff is open to suggestions for more charities to support.

Moving forward, the building plans to open a podcast studio this year, as long as social distancing measures are relaxed a bit and the world begins returning to working order to some extent. Pennell said that studio would feature capabilities for podcasters to not only record their segments audibly, but also with video.

pszabo@loudounnow.com