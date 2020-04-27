No Frame Required: Franklin Park Offers Virtual Art Show

Although closed during the health crisis, Franklin Park Arts Center is creating an opportunity for visual artists to connect with the community and exhibit their artwork.

“No Frame Required” is the center’s virtual art exhibit.

Loudoun County artists and craftspeople were invited to submit up to three digital photos of their artwork in all mediums.

Organizers said hoped the exhibit would be a special opportunity to show off unusual pieces that don’t seem to fit in traditional displays. “The eclectic nature of this virtual exhibit will only add to the excitement and provide the opportunity for audiences to see the variety of artists in our community,” according to the announcement.

Nearly 100 works were submitted by more than two dozen area artists. Most of the works are offered for sale, with prices ranging from $50 to 2,895.



No Frame Required images launched on the Franklin Park Arts Center webpage April 17 and will continue through June 14.