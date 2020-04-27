Virtual Lovettsville Town Council Candidate Forum Planned Wednesday

Lovettsville’s six Town Council candidates are slated to participate in a virtual candidate forum at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 29.

Hosted by Loudoun Now, the forum will see a moderator pose the candidates a series of questions, followed by a period during which viewers watching on Facebook Live will have the chance to contribute their own questions.

The candidates running for three seats on the Lovettsville Town Council are incumbent councilmen Mike Dunlap and Buchanan Smith, along with newcomers Sheryl Frye, Joy Pritz, David Earl and Kenneth Tannenbaum. The election will be held May 19, unless the Virginia Supreme Court moves it out another 16 days to June 4.

Tune in to the virtual forum by going to Loudoun Now‘s Facebook page.