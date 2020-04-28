Business Owners Encouraged to Make Test Application to Business Interruption Fund

When Loudoun’s Business Interruption Fund opens tomorrow for applications for two days, business owners will want to make sure that they are able to apply. And to that end, the Loudoun County Department of Economic Development is encouraging those business owners to test the online application before they file for real.

Testing your browser online at LoudounBusinessFund.org both ensures you will be able to apply during the application window, and provides the department with your email address, where they will send several reminders to apply.

The COVID-19 Business Interruption Fund will open for applications at noon on April 29, and remain open for 72 hours, closing at noon on May 2.

There is $1.4 million in funding available, which will go to 177 randomly-selected qualifying businesses that apply during that window.

Funding available includes $185,000 for agricultural businesses in the Loudoun Made, Loudoun Grown program with up to two employees; $555,000 for businesses with 3-50 employees; and $660,000 for business with 51-100 employees. Grants will be made for $5,000 to 37 agricultural businesses; $7,500 to 74 businesses with up to 50 employees; and $10,000 for 66 businesses with 51-100 businesses.

Businesses must also have less than $2.5 million in annual gross receipts and show at least at 25 percent loss in revenue attributable to COVID-19.

Applications, the test application and more information are at LoudounBusinessFund.org.