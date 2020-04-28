Loudoun Hunger Marks Volunteer Appreciation Week

The COVID-19 pandemic has meant many people have had to do without things they had taken for granted, and for some that includes volunteering.

Weeks ago, the Loudoun Hunger Relief food pantry had to send volunteers home as part of the effort to slow the spread of the virus. Now, as the nonprofit pivots to a new way to do its work to keep people safe and adjusts to huge demand, a limited number have been able to come back.

And last week, as the nonprofit celebrated Volunteer Appreciation Week, volunteers were working outside under tents in all weather.

All this while moving food in record volumes.

In the past seven weeks, the nonprofit reports, it has pushed more than 170,000 pounds of food into the community, about 142,000 meals.

The donate to Loudoun Hunger Relief and help meet that demand, go to loudounhunger.org.