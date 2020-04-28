Middleburg Humane Foundation Awarded Grant

The Middleburg Humane Foundation this month was awarded American Humane’s Feed the Hungry grant to continue offering food and assistance to caretakers of community cat colonies, to expand its food assistance program to include all families who need help with their companion animals, and to make weekly donations to a local food bank.

The foundation provides a haven for abused, neglected and at-risk animals and specializes in animal rescue and rehabilitation. On average, the 23-acre farm shelters 60 animals at a time. The shelter’s live release rate is 94 percent for dogs and 92 percent for cats.

Learn more about the foundation at middleburghumane.org. Learn more about American Humane’s efforts at americanhumane.org/feedthehungry.