Virginia Reports 34 More COVID-19 Deaths

Although the commonwealth’s COVID-19 outbreak may have reached its peak more than a week ago, the number of deaths continues to grow, with 34 new fatalities reported yesterday.

Statewide 492 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported, including a state-leading 118 in the Fairfax Health District. In Loudoun, 12 residents, each age 65 or older, have died.

The number of cases in Loudoun jumped by 9.5 percent on Monday. The 60 new infections bring the total to 688, with 84 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals. The updated figures include the results of 134 new tests, bringing that total to 3,461 in Loudoun.