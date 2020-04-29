Confusion, Uncertainty Reign as Businesses Await Funding

Life for small businesses since the COVID-19 pandemic hit has been anything but certain. And the government’s attempts to throw out a life saver, in the form of disaster and payroll protection loans or grants, has largely added to that uncertainty.

“Confusion is probably the biggest state of emotion I’m seeing, and frustration after that,” said Eric Byrd, manager of Loudoun’s Small Business Development Center at Leesburg’s Mason Enterprise Center.

Small business owners nationwide for much of the month have been in the process of applying for either disaster relief loans and/or loans through the recently rolled-out Payroll Protection Program. It’s been a learning curve for everyone involved—from the Small Business Administration, which rushed out the program, to banks handling the loans, to business owners left in an unenviable waiting game.

Of the former, Byrd said the SBA finds itself in an unusual position.

“The whole organization was thrown into a tailspin,” he said. “The SBA usually puts out a 30-page report. This time [for the PPP] it was a four-page brief. Government is not designed to move quickly.”

On the SBA disaster loan, Byrd also emphasized that the loans had previously been used in localized areas recovering from a natural disaster, not on a nationwide scale.

“It was never designed for a 50-state, 328-million-person population,” Byrd said. The system, “buckled under the stress just because it became overwhelmed.”

What that has meant for some business owners is a waiting game to see if there is financial relief in sight. Flint Anderson’s Leesburg-based arborist company, treelife, is one of them. Although Anderson’s business is considered an essential service and he is able to keep working, he and wife Jennifer Brady aren’t sure if or when the work volume will decrease. The company applied for both the disaster loan and PPP program for its four-employee company, but has not heard if it has been approved for either.

“We don’t know the economic impact of a decrease in clients contacting him, clients [not] having funds to hire him. For us, our impact could be more delayed. Right now, we’re able to keep people onboard,” Brady said.

A hearty storm season, particularly in Leesburg, and clients in rural areas needing trees cleared to improve their internet connections have kept the business busy, she said.

Brady has contemplated seeking government assistance for the Leesburg Farmers Market that she manages, which is also still running.

“All of our expenses have gone up,” since the pandemic hit, she said.

Those expenses include needing more staffing and volunteers to help enforce social distancing restrictions when the market is running on Saturdays in the Virginia Village shopping center, as well as more supplies. On non-market days, the staff is working around the clock to launch an online system to accommodate shoppers who are not able to come to the market, she said.

Paul Bice also finds himself and his John Marshall Bank staff working long hours to accommodate the influx of customers who need help processing their loans. When the window for applications opened April 3, his staff worked through the weekend, he said, and many long hours have ensued since. Bice, the bank’s regional vice president, estimates the bank has probably processed close to $175 million to $200 million in loans, with an average loan request of $230,000 to $240,000.

It’s not a money maker for the bank by any means. Banks fund the loans out of their financial statements at 0-percent interest for two months, with the SBA fully guaranteeing the loan.

“We’re still pulling the loan out of our corporate pocket to fund these deals, but we want to do that,” Bice said. “We’re very adamant about helping because we see the small business community as the backbone of the economy.”

And while it has not been a profitable venture for John Marshall and other banks, it’s formed quite a many relationships. There’s been many calls from businesses that had been using another bank that was unable, or perhaps unwilling, to help them, and John Marshall was able to help.

“If I’m on the side of the road and I’ve got a flat tire and you stop and help me, I won’t forget that,” he analogized. “Small business owners won’t forget that, and we recognize that.

We all have been in situations where we need help and the last thing we want to do is profit from that. We do not profit at all from this, but we strengthen, grow, and solidify relationships and that’s what we’re all about.”

Some Loudoun businesses have been successful in securing federal loans.

Ford’s Fish Shack Owner Tony Stafford was invited to The White House on Tuesday to speak about the impact the coronavirus crisis is having on restaurants, alongside President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchi. Stafford talked about how the PPP loan Ford’s received has allowed him to bring back more than 100 laid off employees.

“Over the last six weeks, my three restaurants have been devastated,” he said, noting that he told the employees his team would fight “every day, tooth and nail to get them back into the restaurants.”

“With the help of the PPP loan … I’m going to be able to keep that promise and bring every one of those employees back,” Stafford said.

Another business owner successful in securing around $150,000 in PPP funding was Kristen Shehadi, who said the money will keep her Ashburn-based GLOW Studios salon afloat for the next few months. The salon was forced to close in mid-March as part of Gov. Ralph Northam’s mandates, and Shehadi does not anticipate reopening prior to mid-May, if not later.

“The goal for me is I want that money to last until mid-June,” she said.

Shehadi is confident that she will be able to rehire her 16 employees and pay her rent and utilities with the funding she secured. It also helped that the business had adequate funds in the bank, and customers who bought $10,000 in gift cards when the business was forced to close. They may have been able to last without the funding, “But it would’ve been a lot scarier,” she admitted.

When she is able to re-open, Shehadi and her staff are doing their best to forecast customer demand, and also ensure adequate social distancing is maintained in the salon, with extended hours. She is also bracing for when her paperwork to have her loan forgiven is due back to the bank within the next six months.

“That’s going to be a whole other ballgame,” she predicted. “There’s definitely very strict regulations around how the money can be used. You really need to make sure you’re allocating the money in the right ways. I’m trying really hard to keep a strict spreadsheet.”

krodriguez@loudounnow.com