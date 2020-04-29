The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who allegedly stole jewelry from a kiosk at the Dulles Town Center Mall on Monday night. [LCPS]
Deputies Seek Suspect in Mall Jewelry Theft

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who allegedly stole jewelry from a kiosk at the Dulles Town Center Mall on Monday night.

According to the report, the theft happened at 8:55 p.m. April 27. 

The suspect was described as a a male, with black hair, wearing a red and blue coat, black pants, and white shoes. The suspect fled in a black vehicle.

