LCSO: Counterfeit Money Passed at 3 Loudoun Walgreens

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of counterfeit money being passed at three Walgreens stores Tuesday night.

The cases involved four suspects and are believed to be related.

The first case was reported at 6:20 p.m. the Eastern Marketplace Plaza Walgreens near South Riding. Less than an hour later, counterfeit money was presented at the Walgreens at Southern Walk Plaza in Ashburn. At 7:32 p.m. the suspects were reported at the Creek View Plaza Walgreens in Ashburn.

The suspects traveled in two white, four-door passenger cars.

The Sheriff’s Office described the suspects as:

A black male, approximately 5-feet, 10-inches tall, 170 pounds, wearing a dark grey hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants with a white stripe, black shoes, and a yellow hat; a black male, approximately 5-feet, 10-inches tall, 150 pounds, wearing a dark grey hooded sweatshirt, blue sweatpants with a red stripe, short black hair, and black shoes; a black male, approximately 6 feet tall, 180 pounds, wearing a light blue hooded sweatshirt, light grey sweatpants, and white shoes; and a black male with dreadlocks down to his shoulders, approximately 6-feet, 1-inch tall, 180 pounds, wearing a light grey hooded sweatshirt that had a print with yellow markings, black hat, black pants with a white stripe, black shoes.