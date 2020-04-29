Leesburg Extends Emergency Declaration; Considers Letter to Northam

The Leesburg Town Council has extended indefinitely its declaration of local emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The council originally voted to enact a state of local emergency March 18, which was set to expire May 2.

“We feel it’s important to not have a deadline on it right now,” Interim Town Attorney Martin Crim said during Tuesday night’s meeting.

Town Manager Kaj Dentler said he intended the extended local emergency resolution to correspond with Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay at home order, which is in effect through June 10. Continuing the state of emergency also gives the town the opportunity to be eligible for any federal stimulus monies that could be awarded.

The extension of the local emergency also means that parking in the downtown area, including the Town Hall parking garage, Loudoun Street lot, and at on-street parking meters, will remain free.

Councilman Tom Dunn was able to push through a discussion to consider the council’s endorsement of a letter he authored on the town’s behalf to Northam. Mayor Kelly Burk initially ruled the item could not be added to the agenda, but Dunn was able to find four votes to appeal her ruling and have the item considered.

His letter, which was shared with Loudoun Now, called on the governor to consider several changes in how he is overseeing the state’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the letter underscored the council’s ultimate concern with the health and safety of residents, Dunn wrote that the current stay-at-home order has created hardships not just on individuals and businesses, but on town government resources. He asked the governor to review the stay-at-home timeline every seven to 15 days, and consider allowing small businesses to reopen. The letter also asked the governor to consider allowing the order to be lifted and managed at the local level. Dunn also asked the governor to share fiscal figures of the impacts of changes related to the pandemic.

But it was the final point in the letter that generated the most debate. Dunn, who is one of four council members whose terms will be up at year’s end, asked Northam to consider changing the June 9 filing deadline for candidates to qualify for November’s ballot. He noted that qualifying for the ballot requires the collection of 125 signatures of registered voters in town and obtaining such signatures could be a violation of the stay at home order, which right now does not expire until the day after the filing deadline. Dunn laid out three options for Northam to consider: end the stay at home order with a few weeks prior to the filing deadline; ask the Virginia Supreme Court to rule that signatures are not required for the November ballot; or extend the filing deadline to July 15.

“It is not reasonable that potential candidates who are seeking to serve their community place themselves at risk and ask voters to place themselves at risk to get signatures for their petitions which also must be notarized,” Dunn’s letter reads.

Northam’s staff said at his thrice-weekly press conference last week that they are “exploring a number of options” to address the problem of gathering signatures.

Burk said she was “very confused as to what the intent of the letter is” and sharply criticized the request to end the stay at home order before the filing deadline.

“We should be concentrating on people’s health,” she said. “To say that we want to have the stay at home order lifted so that people can get signatures. … That floors me.”

As of Wednesday morning, Burk is the only sitting council member to be fully qualified for November’s ballot, according to the Loudoun County Office of Elections. Along with Burk and Dunn, council members Ron Campbell and Josh Thiel’s terms will be up at the end of the year.

Councilman Neil Steinberg said that council members did not receive the letter from Dunn until just before the start of the council meeting, and thus did not have much time to consider its content. While he said he appreciated the sentiment of the letter and the desire for more information, he said he could not support a request to lift the stay-at-home order because of the lack of statewide coronavirus testing.

Councilwoman Suzanne Fox said she supported sending a letter to the governor and did not think it was wise to wait two weeks until the next council meeting. She said she agreed that the points Dunn raised in the letter are appropriate ones to address.

“I think there’s a lot of models out there and a lot of conflicting information,” she said.

While the council had a hearty debate about the letter, it did not end up voting to send it to the governor. A motion to take 20 minutes to edit the letter during the meeting and then potentially agree on a revised motion failed, with only Dunn’s support.

krodriguez@loudounnow.com