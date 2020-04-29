Loudoun’s Business Interruption Fund Sees 600 Applications in First Hour

Applications to the COVID-19 Business Interruption Fund, providing some relief to Loudoun County’s small businesses struggling to stay afloat, opened at noon today.

By 1 p.m., it had seen around 600 applications, according to Department of Economic Development Executive Director Buddy Rizer. Within the first couple hours, there were more than 700.

“We’re seeing a wide range of applications from all over the county, from east to west, from sole proprietors in the Loudoun Made, Loudoun Grown program to companies in Sterling and Ashburn with more than 75 employees,” Rizer said. “Our team is going to reach out to every applicant over the next week to make sure we’ve captured all of the information we need to qualify them for the drawing on May 8th.”

The application window remains open for 72 hours, through noon Saturday. There is $1.4 million in funding available, which will go to 177 randomly selected qualifying businesses that apply during that window.

The Business Interruption Fund includes $1.15 million approved by county supervisors on April 21, with another $250,000 pitched in from the Economic Development Authority.

Funding available includes $185,000 for agricultural businesses in the Loudoun Made, Loudoun Grown program with up to two employees; $555,000 for businesses with 3-50 employees; and $660,000 for business with 51-100 employees. Grants will be made for $5,000 to 37 agricultural businesses; $7,500 to 74 businesses with up to 50 employees; and $10,000 for 66 businesses with 51-100 businesses.

Businesses must also have less than $2.5 million in annual gross receipts and show at least at 25 percent loss in revenue attributable to COVID-19.

Applications and more information are at LoudounBusinessFund.org.