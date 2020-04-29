Lovettsville to Support Businesses with Signage, Delayed Fee Collection

The Town of Lovettsville’s 37 storefronts and 70 home-based businesses should soon feel some financial relief thanks to a collection of economic initiatives provided by the town.

In the past two weeks, the Town Council developed and approved a business support package to help businesses during the coronavirus crisis. The town has suspended late fees during the declaration of local emergency, postponed business license renewals until Aug. 15, agreed to use most of the town’s remaining marketing budget to advertise businesses’ services online and across town, and amended the sign ordinance. The town will also seek county help to better support its businesses.

The April 16 vote to push back business license renewal fees allows businesses to pay after the new federal income tax filing deadline of July 15. All in-town businesses, except for contractors, are required to pay $30 per up to $20,000 of gross receipts and a 17-cent per $100 tax on receipts over that amount.

By pushing the business license renewal fees to the next fiscal year, the remaining $22,400 in revenue from the fees will show up in the town’s Fiscal Year 2021 budget. The town has already pulled in about 71 percent of the $77,500 it budgeted for this fiscal year.

The Town Council on April 23 voted to use $1,880 of the remaining $2,550 in its Fiscal Year 2020 tourism/branding/marketing budget to pay for two $500 Facebook advertisements for town businesses in May and June, which will target Facebook users in the 20180 ZIP code; four roadside banners totaling $600; and 20 window signs that read “We’re Open” and cost $200. The remaining $750 will be used for additional marketing support as needed.

The town’s sign ordinance has also been relaxed to allow businesses to display three signs, rather than one, for the duration of the state of local emergency. Mayor Nate Fontaine said that if the emergency is still in place after 90 days—the length of time temporary signs are allowed to be displayed on properties during any calendar year, as outlined in the town’s sign ordinance—the council would consider extending the time limit.

The council additionally voted last week to authorize Fontaine to attend this Tuesday’s Loudoun Economic Development Authority meeting to gain county support for a proposed Lovettsville Business Interruption Fund.

The town also is considering other initiatives to help businesses during a time of partial and total closures.

The council last Thursday discussed charging utility customers for every 1,000 gallons of water and sewer usage in a single billing cycle, rather than a set amount for all usage up to 6,000 gallons. Councilman David Steadman pointed out that doing that would allow a utility customer who uses only 500 gallons of water to pay for 1,000 gallons, rather than 6,000.

Town Treasurer Lance Gladstone said the town staff would look into the idea, noting that it took a lot of work for the town to switch from quarterly to monthly utility billing in late March.

The town staff found that most businesses showed a reduction in water usage between April 3-17 compared with March 6-20, with restaurants showing a reduction between 32 and 69 percent in that time.

The largest reduction in usage came from Lovettsville Dental Arts, which experienced a 99-percent reduction, down to just 20 gallons of usage in April from 2,000 gallons in March. Of the town’s restaurants, 1836 Kitchen & Tap Room showed one of the greatest reductions in water usage, having used 8,700 gallons in March and 3,120 in April—a 64-percent drop.

The Town Council is scheduled to meet again this Thursday, April 30 via Zoom.

