National Drive-Through Market Returns

The National Conference Center’s drive-through grocery and beer market will return this Friday, once again offering customers the chance to order food directly from restaurant suppliers and beer from Bear Chase Brewing Company.

The market features seafood distributor Profish, Ltd., Metropolitan Meat, Seafood & Poultry Company, produce and dairy distributor Coastal Sunbelt.

The three companies which normally supply directly to restaurants but, amid the COVID-19 pandemic and restaurants scaling back business, have begun selling directly to individuals. After preordering, customers who show up at the National remain in their vehicle while their orders are loaded directly from the delivery truck to their cars.

The drive-through market will be back this Friday from 10 a.m. to noon. Preorder at http://conferencecenter.com/events/event/the-national-drive-thru-market/.

In addition to The National Drive-Thru Market, the conference center continues is Associate Food Drive program, providing weekly groceries for furloughed staff.