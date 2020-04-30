3 More COVID-19 Deaths Reported in Loudoun

The Loudoun County Health Department has confirmed three more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the county total to 15.

According to the latest figures, 12 of the victims were age 80 or older. Two were in their 70s and one in his 60s. Ninety people are undergoing treatment for the coronavirus in Loudoun hospitals, with 748 cases reported countywide.

Statewide, a single day record of 885 new cases were reported on Wednesday, with a total of 15,846 confirmed or probable cases reported. More than 2,300 of those infected are undergoing treatment in hospitals and 552 have died, a one-day increase of 30.

The update is based on the results of more than 5,500 new tests statewide. So far, the equivalent to just over 1 percent of the commonwealth’s population has been tested. In Loudoun County, 3,925 tests have been processed to date.