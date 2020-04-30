Letter: Chris Stevenson, Purcellville

Editor: Loudoun Conservatives for Joe Biden (LC4B) has fielded some good questions of late as to why Conservatives would be joining such a cause as this. I’d like to answer some of them.

First, LC4B has never argued that the president is unfit for office for moral reasons, in the traditional sense of the word. Thus, we have not been interested in arguing about his morality or immorality; we are likewise uninterested in arguing about the morality or immorality of Joe Biden. To do this feels like would be wrestling in the gutter, amidst the grime and the stench. We, and America itself, are better than that.

In fact, since the beginning, we have only argued that, as a demagogue, his politics are immoral. He does not fit the imperfect yet grand American experiment in self-government – he ruins it. Whatever good Conservative policies have been promulgated are overwhelmed by the destruction of our beloved political institutions.

Second, many imply or come right out and say that the Republican party and the Democratic party are proxies for God and goodness on the one hand (Republicans), and the Devil and evil on the other (Democrats). We do not agree with this at all and reject it as fatal politics: our Republic cannot endure such a division. Both political parties made up of ourselves, our neighbors, our friends and our families, and both have sins and goodness within them.

Lastly, and relatedly, in all of this we must remain friends. While the imperfect yet grand American narrative deserves our concentration and best efforts, we can also be at peace that there are also more important matters about us around which we can rally. As Isaiah said, “nations are as a drop of a bucket, and are counted as the small dust of the balance…all nations before him are as nothing; and they are all counted to him less than nothing, and vanity.”

Chris Stevenson, Purcellville