Loudoun School Board to Scale Back Many Initiatives in COVID-19 Impacted Budget

A few months ago, the debate in Loudoun’s School Board meeting room was whether the staff should get raises of 6 or 7 percent, or even higher. This week, administrators were even exploring whether just a 0.5-percent market adjustment could be offered.

The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have wiped out pay raises and many other school division initiatives for Fiscal Year 2021. The School Board got the first view of budget cuts that are now on the table during its meeting Tuesday night.

Over the next four weeks, the School Board will be tasked with cutting its budget to reflect a Board of Supervisors decision to hold $60 million of the FY21 allocation for education in reserve and another $8.1 million in frozen state funds. The budget staff also warned about the uncertainty over sales tax collections and enrollment growth that also could have ramifications.

Superintendent Eric Williams presented a list of 168 items as part of his staff’s “painful recommendations for reductions” that would cut 249.3 full-time equivalent positions and $73 million from the board’s adopted budget. On that list are $40 million in staff salary restructuring, step increase and market adjustments, along with plans to hire new special education deans, teachers and assistants, teacher assistants, counselors, security officers, and new positions to support the district’s education equity efforts.

“Unfortunately, we’re deferring any possible eventual approval of limited salary increases until we learn whether reserve funds will be released,” Williams said. “Obviously, a heavy investment in employee compensation has been a key aspect in our employee recruitment and retention so it is difficult see the reality we face and make this recommendation.”

It would cost $9.7 million to provide the staff a 1-percent market adjustment and $4.85 million to provide a 0.5-percent increase, but that would add only about $10 to the paycheck of a $50,000-per-year staffer, Williams said. The School Board’s adopted budget was based on capping raises at 6 percent.

The proposed cuts wouldn’t completely erase gains in some of the board’s priority areas. For example, the list includes cutting 56 planned new special education positions, but still adds 87. There would be 14.8 more FTEs dedicated to the equity program, but 17.8 others would be cut. At a time when the division is ramping up distance learning programs, the board may not be able to move ahead with the plan to hire a coordinator of digital experience.

“All of these cuts are with hesitation and reluctance,” Williams said.

The School Board is scheduled to work through the reduction options at a May 12 work session and to adopt a revised budget on May 26, following a public hearing that same evening.