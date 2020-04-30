Manassas Man Faces Felonies after Recycling Stolen Metal

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Manassas man in connection with the theft of over $170,000 worth of construction material.

According to the agency, the thefts began in December 2019 when concrete forms were reported stolen from several construction sites in the area of Braddock Road. Investigators identified a suspect who had been selling the concrete forms at a regional scrap metal recycling company.

With assistance from the Prince William County Police Department, Andrew N. Comfort, 35, was arrested April 20 and charged with six felony counts of grand larceny and six felony counts of larceny with intent to sell.

More than 10,995 pounds of the concrete forms were recovered, with 428 concrete forms reported stolen in Loudoun since December.

Comfort was released on a personal recognizance bond. A June 2 preliminary hearing is scheduled in Loudoun County District Court.