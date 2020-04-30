Randall Aims Toward Environmental Commission, Greener Loudoun

County Chairwoman Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large), supported unanimously by the Board of Supervisors, has launched an overview of the county government’s environmental initiatives, aimed at establishing an advisory commission to figure out how to make the Loudoun greener.

Supervisors during the previous term took several steps toward making Loudoun more environmentally friendly, starting with a review of an existing energy strategy, approving a program to help finance commercial clean energy projects, and adopting new state ordinances to lower barriers to renewable energy at home and on farms. Supervisors also ordered a review of the county’s recycling program, ultimately dedicating $218,000 to test collecting glass separately to reduce contamination in other recyclables, making those recyclables harder to market.

The new overview will take a broader look at sustainability in Loudoun County, and is aimed at standing up an Environmental Commission, which Randall said would help supervisors figure out “how do we become a greener county—and I don’t think green county, because we’re a pretty long way from being a truly green county, but a greener county.”

The panel, which could incorporate the existing Water Resources Technical Advisory Committee along with other citizen and business groups similar to Fairfax County’s Environmental Quality Advisory Council, would work on an ad-hoc basis. Rather than being a standing committee, Randall said, it would work toward creating a set of technical recommendations, disbanding when its work is done. She said, hopefully, that will take less than half of the current board’s term, which in the first year of its four years.

That work could include advice on expanding solar energy, encouraging electronic vehicles both for individuals and the transit agency, and zero carbon and zero waste plans.

According to a report prepared for the meeting, the proposal for an Environmental Commission follows several attempts to create a central office for environmental oversight over the decades. The county had a Department of Environmental Resources that went away during a mid-1990s reorganization, an Environmental Review Team in the early 2000s that has since been disbanded, a short-lived citizen advisory on environmental issues, and a Sustainable Energy Task Force that finished its work and made its final report and recommendations in 2012.

The work of the new commission begins with an overview of current and past environmental initiatives, expected back in front of supervisors in October.

Supervisors unanimously passed the environmental initiatives review April 21, the day before the 50th observance of Earth Day.

