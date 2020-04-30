Virginia Could Allow Absentee Voting Without a Witness in June 23 Primary

Virginia voters seeking to cast absentee ballots in the June 23 primary could be allowed to do so without a witness signature, so long as a federal court signs off on the matter.

On April 17, the League of Women Voters of Virginia filed a lawsuit against the Virginia State Board of Elections, urging the board to not enforce the witness requirement in the June 23 primary—when Loudouners will select a Republican nominee for U.S. Senate, as no local Democrats face primaries that day—to protect against further spread of COVID-19. The requirement establishes that absentee voters open, mark and refold their absentee ballots in the presence of a witness.

Virginia Attorney General Herring on Tuesday announced the state had reached an agreement with the League. Under the terms of the proposed agreement, the commonwealth will accept absentee ballots without witness signatures “for voters who believe they may not safely have a witness present while completing their ballot.”

Herring stated on April 28 that the agreement, if approved, would protect the health and voting rights of Virginia voters who would otherwise have to violate social distancing requirements and jeopardize their health to exercise their right to vote.

“No Virginian should have to choose between their health and their right to vote during this pandemic,” Herring stated.

According to the statement from Herring’s office, there would be other safeguards to ensure absentee ballot security, such as requirements to provide identifying information, and proof of eligibility and lack of double-voting.

But U.S. District Judge Norman K. Moon still needs to approve the agreement—and he’ll make that decision after hearing opposition from the Republican Party of Virginia.

On Wednesday, the organization announced that it had become an additional defendant in the case, allowing it to participate in briefings and hearings on the matter. It was expected to file a brief in opposition to the proposed agreement on Thursday and is scheduled to argue its case before the court on Monday.

According to an April 29 statement from the Republican Party of Virginia, the organization “will still have to fight to defend the integrity of our November election” if it prevails on Monday.

“Given the experience of other states, it would not be at all surprising if this was only the first of several suits attacking what remains of our election integrity provisions,” the statement reads.

Election season this year has experienced many uncertainties and delays.

In early April, Gov. Ralph Northam used his executive authority to push the June 9 primary to June 23. The same day, he requested the Virginia General Assembly vote to delay the May 5 municipal elections to Nov. 3—the same day as the 2020 General Election.

On April 22, the General Assembly killed the governor’s amendment to postpone the town elections. Two days later, Northam used his executive power to move those elections back two weeks to May 19. They could be moved yet again to June 4, if the Virginia Supreme Court decides to approve the delay, which many towns are petitioning for.