Absentee Voting Encouraged; Deadline to Request is May 12

With an election approaching during the COVID-19 pandemic, voters are being encouraged to vote absentee or avoid close personal contact at the polls.

Currently there are local elections scheduled in Hamilton, Lovettsville, Middleburg, Purcellville and Round Hill on May 19. Some towns have petitioned the court to move that back further to June 4, although that would still place the election before Governor Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order is set to expire on June 10.

With those elections coming up, Loudoun County election officials are encouraging people to vote absentee or come alone to the polls to minimize crowding. Any voter may choose reason “2A My disability or illness” as a reason to vote absentee in the May and June elections, but doing so means planning ahead.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail for the May 19 town elections is Tuesday, May 12 at 5 p.m. Apply online at elections.virginia.gov/casting-a-ballot/absentee-voting, in person at the Loudoun County Registrar, or by fax or mail.

To be counted, absentee ballots must be received in the Office of Elections and Voter Registration no later than 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19, the day of the election.

Currently, absentee ballots require the signature of a witness in addition to the signature of the voter. Election officials have encouraged voters to ask a neighbor or friend for help while also observing social distancing protocols.

Voters may also vote early by voting absentee in-person at the Office of Elections and Voter Registration, 750 Miller Drive SE, Suite C, in Leesburg. However voters are not allowed to enter the office; instead, absentee voting is being done curbside. Signs at the office direct voters to contact election officials to meet them once they have arrived.

And if you decide to vote in person, voters have been advised to be ready for longer-than-usual wait times due to strict social distancing rules at the polls. All voters will be asked to wear a mask and stay at least six feet away from everyone else at all times. No more than 10 people will be allowed inside the voting room at once time, which includes election officials, so voters may have to wait outside in the weather. And voters are asked to come to the polls alone to reduce crowding.

The deadline to register to vote in the May 19 town elections, or update an existing registration, is Monday, April 13.

There is also a primary election scheduled for June 23, when Loudouners will pick a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate. The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail for that election is 5 p.m. June 16. To be counted, absentee ballots must be received by the Office of Elections no later than 7 p.m. on June 23.

Attorney General Mark Herring and the League of Women Voters are working toward a deal to waive the witness requirement for absentee voting in the June 23 primary to help those social distancing protocols; the Republican Party of Virginia has entered the court case to oppose that.