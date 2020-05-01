Covid-19 Related Hospitalizations Climb in Loudoun

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Loudoun is nearing 100 as the commonwealth recorded a single-day record number of new cases.

For the first time, more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases (1,055) were reported statewide April 30. Eighty-six of the new cases were reported in Loudoun County. The daily update was based on the results of nearly 15,000 new tests, with the surge resulting from a change in methodology to record all test results rather than the number of individuals who had been tested. Gov. Ralph Northam said Friday that Virginia labs continue to ramp up testing capacity, with a record 5,800 tests processed Thursday.

An additional 29 fatal cases were reported May 1, bringing the statewide total to 581.

In Loudoun, 832 cases have been reported, with 93 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals. Locally, most of the individuals testing positive for the infection are in their 40s (22 percent of Loudoun cases) and 20 percent in their 50s, according to the latest Health Department report.

All of Loudoun’s 15 coronavirus fatalities have been residents age 60 or older. Twenty-four percent of the confirmed local cases involve individuals 60 or older: 75 in their 60s, 47 in their 70s, and 78 age 80 or older.