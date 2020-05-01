Morven Park Awarded Second Good Neighbor Grant

Leesburg’s Morven Park is for the second time a recipient of a Good Neighbor Grant from the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation.

The $27,000 grant will provide support to the Morven Park Center for Civic Impact, a civics education program that serves thousands of Loudoun County Public School students at all grade levels each year. The park received its first Good Neighbor Grant in 2018.

“We are very excited to have been recognized a second time by the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation,” stated Gwyneth Mac Murtrie, Morven Park’s Director of Education. “We plan to use the funds to transition our lessons from in-person instruction to digital programming so that we can reach a wider audience, both here in Loudoun and throughout the Commonwealth. The foundation’s support is needed now more than ever as we’re all seeing the need for educational materials to be available online and for classroom instruction to expand into the digital realm.”

This year, Morven Park was one of 11 grant recipients chosen from a pool of 126 applicants through a competitive selection process. Since its launch in 2012, the Good Neighbor Grant program has provided over $110 million to non-profit organizations serving students in Northern Virginia, Maryland, and Washington D.C.

Morven Park’s civics education program focuses on developing four core characteristics of active and engaged community members: Know Your Voice Matters; Examine Current Issues; Take Responsibility; and Make an Impact. With the help of the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation, Morven Park reaches more than 8,000 students each year.

For more information about the Park’s educational programming, go to MorvenPark.org/Education.