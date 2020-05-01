Purcellville to Help Test for COVID-19 via Wastewater Sampling

Researchers will use the Town of Purcellville’s wastewater to better understand where the coronavirus is most rampant and to anticipate its spread.

The town is poised to pay Inboden Environmental Services $2,540 to take eight samples from the town’s wastewater treatment plant to send to researchers from the Biobot analyticsfirm, MIT, Harvard and Brigham Women’s Hospital to analyze and map where COVID-19 exists across the nation without relying solely on patient testing. Inboden will take two samples a week in Purcellville for one month.

Mayor Kwasi Fraser said during Tuesday’s Town Council meeting that the City of Alexandria and Stafford County are the only other two Virginia localities participating in the program so far.

“The goal there is … Purcellville, small-town America, being part of a national research effort,” he said.

The town will need to pay Inboden to come in and take the samples because Purcellville wastewater operators don’t have the personal protective equipment to safely do it themselves. Capital Projects & Engineering Manager Dale Lehnig wrote in an April 6 email to Town Manager David Mekarski that if one wastewater employee contracted the virus, it would devastate the entire staff at the plant.

“Unlike other municipalities, we do not have hundreds of employees with the skills necessary to run the [wastewater treatment plant],” she wrote. “To expose these workers to raw sewage in order to provide data for research seems ill-advised at best.”

Lehnig wrote that the town staff was surprised to read Mayor Kwasi Fraser’s April 1 press release, in which he announced that the town would “join with other U.S. municipalities in providing samples from our wastewater treatment systems for this free pilot program.”

Lehnig noted in her email to Mekarski that just before Fraser made that announcement, the wastewater treatment plant staff had discussed relaxing raw sewage sampling and testing procedures with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality to help limit their exposure risk

Council members’ opinions on the project were varied during Tuesday night’s meeting.

Councilman Nedim Ogelman said the project would give the town a way to noninvasively detect the presence of the coronavirus in the community without the need, or ability, to test more people.

“I think that this is a good, good use of our taxpayer money to do something that might actually be both very accurate and also less costly in the long run than the other things that we’re trying to do,” he said.

Councilman Joel Grewe said that, while Purcellville’s participation in the project would help to build a broad-spectrum map of where the coronavirus exists and would be beneficial to U.S. public health in general, it would not provide the town with timely information on the virus.

“It’s not going to help us reopen our state and it’s not going to tell us how many people have it. It’s going to tell us proximate densities,” he said. “I don’t think it gives us what we think it does.”

According to Biobot, new studies show that SARS-CoV-2—the virus that causes COVID-19—is shed in stool. The firm intends to use the samples from different localities across the nation to provide communities with a map of the virus as it spreads to new places.

That will enable communities to measure the scope of the outbreak, help determine the timing and severity of public health interventions, track the effectiveness of those interventions, better anticipate likely impacts on hospital capacity, and provide an early warning for re-emergence.

Fraser said on Tuesday that the town would put out more information before sampling begins.

