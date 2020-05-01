Supervisors Renew Loudoun Museum Funding

County supervisors have renewed their annual agreement with the Loudoun Museum, continuing to fund the museum with $156,000 a year as long as it meets performance benchmarks set by county staff members.

The museum has received annual funding from the county since 2016, as it sought to reform a troubled organization and board. Since that funding began, the museum has taken major steps—including a new Executive Director, new exhibits, a new Board of Trustees and new guidelines for the museum’s finances.

That has meant the museum has received funding from the county every year, even after a staff walkout temporarily closed it in 2018. Now, even as the COVID-19 pandemic has seen the museum ordered to close, its staff has continued to provide programming online. Going ahead, trustees are planning a capital campaign to raise money to revamp the museum’s exhibit space. Supervisors during their budget deliberations turned down a request from the museum for an additional $78,000 to support that campaign.

The Loudoun Museum also asked supervisors to consider an annual 3-percent increase in county funding; if supervisors decide to do that next year, it will increase their contribution to $160,680.

The museum’s trustees do not anticipate it will become fully self-sufficient, pointing out in a letter to supervisors that most museums, including some of the most well-known, receive some level of public funding.

The terms of the funding include requirements for hours of operation, Trustee fundraising, managing and improving the museum’s collection, and annual reports.

Supervisors unanimously approved the renewed funding on April 21.