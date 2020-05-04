Elementary Student Spreads ‘Emerick Strong’ Spirit

Emerick Elementary School student Beatrice Lynch spent her Saturday spreading the ‘Emerick Strong’ spirit from her front yard in Purcellville.

Beatrice spent weeks making 100 bracelets that read “EME Strong,” along with an eagle charm, the school’s mascot. They come packaged with a note that reads: “Stay Safe! Bea L.” On Saturday, she put the bracelets out on a table in her family’s front yard in Purcellville—social distancing is a must, they said—to hand them out to passersby. And she plans to keep making them.

“Wearing bracelets makes me happy, and I wanted other people to be happy wearing my bracelets,” Beatrice said.

Beatrice’s mom, Sarah Lynch, said her daughter wanted to make the bracelets to spread happiness and school spirit to all the Emerick Elementary staff and students.

“She loves school and misses everyone terribly, so this was her way to try and stay connected with school,” Lynch wrote. “She wanted to make everyone feel happy and connected to school during this challenging time!”