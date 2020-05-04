Food Pantries Enter Third Month of Pandemic Response

Friday was May 1, beginning the third month of the emergency COVID-19 response. Loudoun’s food pantries have been seeing skyrocketing need at the same time that they’ve had to adapt to the new reality of social distancing.

“Along with all of you, we have learned so much about our own ability to adapt to rapid change, expand our service capacity, and deal with our own anxieties and those of others,” Loudoun Hunger Relief noted in its weekly newsletter. “Hopefully, also along with all of you, we have witnessed the kindness and generosity of so many.”

This week, Loudoun Hunger marked another increase in its numbers, to more than 650 families getting food directly from the pantry and another 14,000 pounds of food going out from Loudoun Hunger to other nonprofits. That equated to nearly 36,600 meals last week.

Meanwhile, Dulles South Food Pantry, the county’s second-largest food pantry, also continues to add new clients. Last week, the pantry served 123 families, a total of 490 people. It gave out 2,580 meals to families with children who qualify for free and reduced meal prices through Loudoun County Public Schools, in total distributing 11,700 pounds of food in the Dulles South area.

Both hunger nonprofits, along with many other charitable organizations, are taking part in Give Choose, Loudoun’s annual day of giving organized by the Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties. Give Choose runs for 24 hours on Tuesday, May 5, but early giving is already open at givechoose.org.

Loudoun Hunger Relief is located at 750 Miller Dr SE in Leesburg. Find out more at loudounhunger.org. Dulles South Food Pantry is at 24757 Arcola Mills Dr, Dulles. Find out more at dsfp.org.