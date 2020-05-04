Northam Targets May 15 for Relaxing COVID-19 Business Restrictions

Gov. Ralph Northam today said that it is too early to move into the first phase of lifting restrictions designed to slow the spread of COVID-19, but that he expects it to happen late next week.

“The message today is that we will reopen Virginia next Friday,” Northam said, adding that the announcement was aimed at giving businesses time to figure out how best to protect employees and the public, and for state leaders to develop public safety guidance for employers.

“That gives us an additional two weeks to watch the data and determine if we are meeting the metrics we need to see to enter phase one,” he said.

Social distance requirements have worked to slow the spread of the virus and to prevent overwhelming of the commonwealth’s medical infrastructure. With the demand for hospital beds holding fairly level, the state has lifted its prohibition on elective surgeries.

Statewide, there were 1,463 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Sunday. Importantly, for the first time since the outbreak began in March, no Virginia hospitals are reporting a shortage of personal protective equipment.

In Loudoun, 961 total cases have been reported, with 96 requiring treatment in hospitals.

There have been 684 COVID-19 related deaths reported in Virginia. Over the weekend, the state health department reported that Loudoun deaths had increased to 18, including a woman in her 50s—the youngest local fatality so far.

Northam said the first phase of easing limits on businesses and faith communities will be dependent on the continuation of social distancing, with face coverings in the workplace and procedures for frequent hand washing and decontamination.

“You’ll be able to get your haircut, but you’ll need an appointment,” Northam said.

He said that restaurants and gyms would be able to open at lower capacity.

Farmers markets will be able to reopen and to offer prepared foods. Places of worship could resume in-person services, subject to continued precautions.

“Social distancing still matters, even at church,” Northam cautioned.

He said the phase one restrictions are expected to be in place for two or four weeks before additional limits would be lifted.

The governor made it clear that the threat of the coronavirus will remain for a year or more. “Efforts have slowed the spread, but have not cured the disease,” he said.