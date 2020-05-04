Photo Gallery: First Responder Salute

Scores of area first responders gathered at Inova Loudoun Hospital on Friday evening to pay tribute to the healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients inside.

The First Responder Salute to Healthcare Heroes included more than 40 emergency vehicles from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, the Loudoun County Combined Fire and Rescue System, the Leesburg Police Department, the Leesburg Volunteer Fire Department and the Virginia State Police.

Photos by Douglas Graham