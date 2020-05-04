Photo Gallery: Loudoun’s Fight with COVID-19

UNITED STATES - May 1, 2020: Area first responder agencies hold fast at Inova Loudoun Hospital for a First Responder Salute to Healthcare Heroes. Over 40 vehicles (rigs, ambulances, police cars, etc.) and 40-50 personnel are attended. The following agencies lined the main drive at the North Entrance; George Mason University Police, Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, Loudoun County Combined Fire and Rescue System, Leesburg Police Department, and the Virginia State Police. (Photo By Douglas Graham)
Photojournalist Douglas Graham has been documenting life in Loudoun County during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s a look through his lens. Contact Graham at wgwildlightphotos1@gmail.com.

