Rt. 9 Shut Down in Hillsboro Begins

Beginning today, Rt. 9 through the Town of Hillsboro will be closed entirely to through-traffic until mid- to late-June.

The closure will allow Shirley Contracting crews to install a new water main. In early April, pieces of the town’s decades-old water main broke as crews worked to continue the $3.2 million drinking water project, which brought a new well into the system. A temporary fix involved laying out new piping above ground, but the Virginia Department of Health pressed to get permanent lines underground as soon as possible. Archer Western Corp. crews will also continue work on the $14.33 million road project, specifically the two roundabouts on either end of town. That portion of the project is expected to stretch through late summer or early fall.

During the closure, through-trucks will be routed along Rt. 340 to Rt. 7. Traffic originating west of Hillsboro will skirt the town using Stony Point Road, Woodgrove Road, Allder School Road and Hillsboro Road. Only local traffic will be allowed down Cider Mill Road and only in-town residents will be allowed directly into or through the town along Rt. 9 during the closure.

The entire road project is expected to wrap up by June 21, 2021, with more partial and full road closures through Hillsboro to come later this year and early next.

Get updates at ReThink9.com.