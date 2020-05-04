Virtual Purcellville Candidate Forum Planned Wednesday

Purcellville’s five Town Council and two mayoral candidates will participate in a virtual candidate forum at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 6.

Hosted by Loudoun Now, the forum will see a moderator pose both sets of candidates a series of questions, followed by a period during which viewers watching on Facebook Live will have the chance to contribute their own questions.

This year’s Purcellville Town Council candidates are divided among two slates. Candidates running alongside Mayor Kwasi Fraser are Christopher Bertaut, Stanley Milan and Mary Jane Williams. Beverly Chiasson, who previously served 12 years on the Town Council, is challenging Fraser and running on a slate with council candidates Mary Lynn Hickey and Erin Rayner.

The election will be held May 19, unless the Virginia Supreme Court moves it out another 16 days to June 4, as the Town Council has requested

Live stream the forum on the Loudoun Now Facebook page.