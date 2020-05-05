COVID-19 Deaths, Hospitalizations Climb in Loudoun

Loudoun County neared 1,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday as the number of hospitalized patients reached 100 and the local death total spiked to 24.

The number of fatal cases has doubled during the past week. Seventeen of the deaths involve patients age 80 or older, five were in their 70s, one in his 60s and one in her 50s.

Statewide, the health department reported 20,256 total cases, with 2,773 requiring hospitalizations. As of May 5, about 1,500 patients were undergoing hospital treatment for the coronavirus.

There have been 713 Covid-19-related deaths in the commonwealth.