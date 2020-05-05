It’s Give Choose Day: Loudoun’s Biggest Day of Nonprofit Giving

Today is Loudoun’s largest day of giving. More than 85 area charities are joining forces for Give Choose, a 24-hour fundraising campaign organized by the Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties.

And as of 3 p.m., Loudoun’s generosity has blown away previous years of fundraising.

So far, Give Choose has raised $319,032. With $106,939 of that in early giving, today between midnight and 3 p.m. Loudoun has given more than $212,000 already, with fundraising continuing for another nine hours until midnight.

That puts the annual day of giving on track to far exceed last year’s fundraising total, which set a record at the time of about $327,000. Community Foundation Executive Director Amy Owen said this year fundraising isa round 80 percent ahead of where it was at this hour last year. She attributed that, in part, to the crisis many nonprofits are facing in the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I have to imagine that everyone is really pulling together, and I think they’ve seen the value of the nonprofit community and realized that this is a time that they really need that help,” Owen said.

The event challenges residents to donate to area nonprofit organizations by going to givechoose.org, where they can choose from among animal welfare, environment, health, human services, education, youth, arts and culture, and community development nonprofits. Donations of $10 or more may be made through the Give Choose site.

And a particularly generous day of giving today can help those nonprofits get by and keep making a difference.

“We’re hearing stories from nonprofits that their proceeds are down anywhere between 20 and 80 percent,” Owen said. More donations now, she said, “will just help them survive until things normalize.”

Many participating charities have worked to secure advanced challenge gifts from donors who offer to match dollars raised to help organizations reach fundraising goals. In addition to raising funds from community donors, area businesses have contributed to the Give Choose “prize pool” that provides monetary prizes awarded to charities throughout the day.

Since its inaugural event in 2014, Give Choose has raised more than $1.2 million for area nonprofits.

Give Choose ends at 11:59 p.m. May 5.