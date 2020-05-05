Leesburg Completes First Expansion at Compass Creek

Following a more than year-long process, the Compass Creek development is now within Leesburg’s town limits.

The final order for the boundary line adjustment that increases the corporate limits by approximately 122 acres in the Compass Creek area between the Dulles Greenway and the Leesburg Executive Airport was entered in Loudoun Circuit Court on April 28.

The expansion is the result of months of negotiation between the town, Loudoun County, and the property owners. The land now within the town limits include 7.5 acres owned by CC Skating, the owners of the ION International Training Center, 8.5 acres owned by the Peterson Companies, the developers of Compass Creek; and 106 acres owned by the Town of Leesburg, immediately adjacent to the Leesburg Executive Airport.

The ION International Training Center parcel is now entirely within the town limits. Previously, the town/county boundary line ran through the building, which opened in 2019.

A site plan for the development of the Peterson Companies property, along with an adjacent parcel already within town limits, is under review by the town Department of Plan Review. The proposed development includes two multi-tenant retail buildings and a restaurant with a drive-through lane, totaling 18,900 square feet, as well as five pad sites. Planned uses for the pad sites include a hotel, restaurants, and office buildings. The expected General Fund revenue to the town from this development is an estimated $521,000 per year at full build-out, according to the town.

“The Town of Leesburg remains a very desirable business location,” stated Russell Seymour, director of the Economic Development Department. “By expanding Leesburg’s corporate boundary line, this action will enable additional local employment opportunities and expand the local commercial tax base, resulting in a benefit for all Leesburg residents.”

In September 2018, the Town Council adopted a policy to bring the Compass Creek development into the town boundaries. The property has long been part of the town’s utility service area, and the town has made infrastructure investments to serve the area with water and sanitary sewer.

Loudoun County’s policy is to allow boundary line adjustments in Compass Creek, if the property owners consent to be brought into the town. A second BLA to bring the At-Home store, under construction, into the town’s corporate limits is underway.

The Town of Leesburg is pursuing additional boundary line adjustments for the new Walmart Supercenter and the remaining parcels in the Compass Creek area.

The town staff is working with the county to schedule public hearings for both the Town Council and Board of Supervisors for the At-Home parcel. Discussions between the town and remaining landowners identified in the town’s desired expansion area remain ongoing. This includes Microsoft, which purchased more than 330 acres in the Compass Creek development in 2018.

