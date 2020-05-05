Purcellville Town Elections Also Moved to June 4

Municipal elections for five Loudoun towns this year will take place on two separate days a little more than two weeks apart—with voting in Hamilton and Round Hill happening on Tuesday, May 19 and elections in Lovettsville, Middleburg and Purcellville happening on Thursday, June 4.

A panel of three Virginia Supreme Court justices on Tuesday granted a petition made by the Town of Purcellville to move its elections to June, an effort to keep voters from congregating at the polls during the COVID-19 pandemic. The panel granted petitions made by the towns of Lovettsville and Middleburg last Friday.

Elections in the towns of Hamilton and Round Hill will still be held Tuesday, May 19.

Gov. Ralph Northam previously delayed the May 5 elections to May 19. The town councils in Lovettsville, Middleburg and Purcellville then requested an additional delay. Under Virginia law, local governing bodies may petition a panel of the state Supreme Court for a 30-day delay from the original election date if the governor first delays the elections by two weeks.

Northam originally had requested the Virginia General Assembly to delay municipal elections across the state from May 5 to Nov. 3—the same day as the 2020 General Election. The assembly rejected that request during its April 22 veto session, which prompted Northam two days later to use his executive authority to delay the elections to May 19.

Absentee voting is still encouraged in both the May 19 and June 4 elections.

As of Monday, the county Office of Elections had received 2,080 requests for mailed absentee ballots out of the 9,523 registered voters in the five Loudoun towns participating in this year’s municipal elections. About 1,600 of those came from Purcellville voters, with about 300 from Lovettsville voters and less than 100 from Middleburg voters. Loudoun General Registrar Judy Brown said that half of all the requested absentee ballots had been filled out and returned as of Monday.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail for the May 19 town elections is Tuesday, May 12 at 5 p.m. Apply online at elections.virginia.gov/casting-a-ballot/absentee-voting, in person at the Loudoun County Registrar, or by fax or mail.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail for the June 4 town elections will most likely be May 28—seven days prior to the election, per Virginia law.

To be counted, absentee ballots must be received in the Office of Elections and Voter Registration no later than 7 p.m. on the day of either election.

