Sheriff’s Office Investigates Gunfire in Ashburn

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting in the area of Broad Vista Terrace and Bles Park Drive in Ashburn.

Deputies responded to the scene shortly after 8 p.m. Monday after receiving multiple reports of gunfire in the area. Witnesses reported that someone in a dark-colored SUV was discharging a firearm from the vehicle. The vehicle left the scene and no injuries were reported.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective S. Coderre at 703-777-1021. Tip may be submitted through the Sheriff’s Office’s app.