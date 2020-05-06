Another Cat Shot in Loudoun

For a third time in a month, a pet cat has been shot and injured in Loudoun.

According to the Ashburn Farm Association, a cat named Hope was shot just west of Stone Bridge High School near Weatherwood Drive Tuesday morning. The injury was sustained in the right hind leg and shattered her femur. The association stated the cat was likely shot with a pellet or BB gun. Hope now requires an “extensive surgery” that will cost $5,100. As of Wednesday afternoon, a Go Fund Me campaign had already raised close to $5,000 to help pay for the surgery.

According to the Go Fund Me page, Hope is on pain medications and will go into surgery Thursday morning.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and Loudoun County Animal Services are investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Animal Control Officer Jennifer Henry at 703-777-0406.

Ashburn Farm’s covenants prohibit “shooting” or “launching” any type of ammunition, including BB guns. Under a state law that took effect in July, those suspected of injuring or beating dogs or cats may be charged with a Class-6 felony, punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $2,500.

This is the third time in the past month that a pet cat has been shot in Loudoun. On April 6, a cat in Hamilton was shot and left with wounds that appeared to have been inflicted by a firearm. After more than $1,000 in veterinarian bills, the cat recovered at home. The Sheriff’s Office offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in that case.

A second cat was shot in Sterling on April 24.

According to Animal Services, there is no county law prohibiting cats from roaming, but the department is recommending residents keep their cats inside when possible and monitor them closely when outside.

Residents concerned about stray cats on their property can call the department at 703-777-0406 for advice.

pszabo@loudounnow.com