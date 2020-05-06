Feds Intercept Loudoun-bound PPE Shipment
Loudoun County is among the localities that have ordered personal protective equipment only to see it taken upon arrival by the federal government.
County Administrator Tim Hemstreet said Loudoun has been bundling its orders with other localities to buy directly from manufacturers. But, he said, that can also attract attention, and he confirmed at a Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday that an order headed for Loudoun had been intercepted by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Upon arrival, the federal agency outbid the localities for the personal protective equipment and took it, he said.
“FEMA took those supplies and then distributed them into their regular pipeline, and then we were told to go and meet our PPE needs through our state process,” Hemstreet said.
But Hemstreet said the county is not out any money—as a general rule, for those orders, Loudoun County government pays on delivery.
For most protective equipment, and at the rate it’s being used, the county is adequately supplied for now, he said. But that could change the county’s public safety agencies start using it more quickly, and the government is already running short of gowns.
“For our public safety agencies, Fire-Rescue and the Sheriff’s Office, prior to the start of the pandemic, had on hand sufficient supplies of personal protective equipment,” Hemstreet said. “The only equipment that we’re really kind of worried about and short on are gowns. We do have several weeks of supply for several other pieces of equipment that we have.”
County Chairwoman Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) was among the supervisors who expressed frustration.
“The federal government and President Trump continues to tell states and localities they are responsible for getting their own PPE, and they undermine that by outbidding and taking PPE,” Randall said. “… How about they get a daggone federal response that actually works instead of this piecemeal approach that they have that actually is not helping anyone, and outbidding localities? That is infuriating.”
3 thoughts on “Feds Intercept Loudoun-bound PPE Shipment”
What was the country of origin of this protective gear order? Which other localities where we working with in this “buy?” What was the amount of product, and how much was the county going to pay?
And why is Phyllis holding out her tin cup on the county web site asking citizens for extra cash to buy the protective gear?
Why is President Trump not leading with one voice working with governors and local officials?? Why does he say one day that he is not the “supply clerk” for the nation and then says he is putting his son-in-law ( a non-elected official and not confirmed by Senate who could not get security clearance) in charge of getting PPE. Why does he, in between these events , then say it is up to governors and local governments to get their own stuff knowing that they will be competing with others to get what they need, thus driving up costs? ? and then when they do get stuff , he intercepts the supply, especially to Blue States–Why doesn’t he act like a president who cares for EVERYONE and LEAD speaking with one voice in concert with States????? We are really all in this together–but it should not be a political game!
And there you have it; the ole’ set up ‘speech’ throw: Hemstreet declares something happened, but won’t go into detail about it, throws it out, so Phyllis can go on a rehearsed rant. Don’t fall for this old political con job folks.
My questions first Mr. Fasolo: What was the nation of origin where said PPE products were manufactured? (If it’s communist china, you get to zing the Feds for that.) What other localities were in on the deal with? How much were we going to pay, and for what?
And, why is Phyllis asking people to make a cash “donation” to the county? She, and the worst board of supervisors ever just hiked Loudoun home and business owners taxes knowing full well what was coming. They’ve got plenty of money… ours.
Don’t The People of Loudoun deserve full transparency?