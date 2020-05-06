Give Choose Clears $600K

Give Choose, Loudoun’s annual day of nonprofit giving, raised more than a $601,000 dollars on Tuesday, nearly doubling last year’s total of around $320,000.

As of 9 a.m., Loudoun had donated $601,851.56.

More than 85 area charities joined forces for Give Choose, a 24-hour fundraising campaign organized by the Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties.

Many charities secured advanced challenge gifts from donors, who offer to double donations by matching the dollars they raise and help those organizations meet their fundraising goals. In addition, area businesses have contributed to the Give Choose “prize pool” with prizes for charities throughout the day.

The three biggest fundraisers of the day were the Loudoun Abused Women’s shelter, which brought in $64,820.28 from 189 gifts and four prizes, plus a $25,000 challenge gift; A Place to Be, which raised $53,698.70 from 104 gifts, three prizes and a $17,500 challenge; and Loudoun Hunger Relief, which raised $44,610.78 from 229d gifts and four prizes. Loudoun Hunger Relief also saw the most individual donations.

In total, Loudoun made 2,916 donations.

Since its inaugural event in 2014, Give Choose has raised more than $1.2 million for area nonprofits—not including yesterday’s record-setting day.

Although the 24-hour marathon of giving is over, the Give Choose website is still open for people to give as much as they like—or as little as $10—to the charity of their choice. Donations are still accepted at GiveChoose.org.