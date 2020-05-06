Wexton Tallies $3.1M Returned, 2,000 Cases Closed for Constituents

U.S. Rep. Jennifer T. Wexton (D-VA-10) announced Monday that her office has helped 10th Congressional District residents recover more than $3.1 million owed them, helping them push their cases through federal bureaucracy.

Since taking office in January of last year, according to her office, she has helped close more than 2,000 outstanding cases stuck in different federal agencies like the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Social Security Administration and the Internal Revenue Service after constituents contacted her office for help.

Wexton said a large part of the cases she helps with are Veterans Administration issues.

“For example, we had one 86-year-old Air Force veteran who had been diagnosed with cancer, and the VA was dragging their feet on paying the full benefits he was due,” Wexton said. “So we had to help guide along through the process, and ultimately he received over $14,000 in VA back pay.”

Oftentimes, she said, knowing that a member of Congress is looking over their shoulders can push federal agencies to move work along.

“A lot of times it’s just the fact that they know that we’re watching, and we are standing up for our constituents who may not be as sophisticated in dealing with the federal bureaucracy,” Wexton said. “It can be pretty difficult to navigate their processes, so it helps that we have contacts there, we have people who are knowledgeable about the processes, and sometimes that’s all it takes the get the wheels moving again.”

She said that can be helpful for people unused to dealing with federal agencies, which “are often bureaucratic and impersonal, and so it helps to have somebody helping them along the way.”

Many of those, she said, were issues from before the COVID-19 pandemic changed life for everyone. Wexton’s office, like many offices, has adapted to social distancing protocols and has staffers working from home. Since making the switch on March 13, Wextons’ office has opened 879 new cases from constituents and closed 777.

Wexton said although they’re working remotely, they’re not less busy, dealing with constituents seeking answers on Small Business Administration Loans, Paycheck Protection Program loans, stimulus checks, and other issues. “So even though we’re working remotely, we’re still open for business and busier than ever, so do not hesitate to contact my office.”

To seek help from Wexton’s office with an issue at a federal agency, visit https://wexton.house.gov/services/casework/help-with-a-federal-agency.htm or call one of her offices: in Winchester, 703-236-1300; in Sterling, 703-234-3800; and in Washington, DC, 202-225-5136. Wexton’s office has also compiled a list of COVID-19 resources at https://wexton.house.gov/services/coronavirus.htm.