Google Grants Community Foundation $100K

The Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties has received a $100,000 grant from Google to support COVID-19 relief efforts in Loudoun County.

The money from Google will be split equally between the Community Foundation’s Community Emergency Relief Fund and the Tourism & Hospitality Relief Fund.

“Google is pleased to be working with the Community Foundation on such a worthwhile and important program in this time of need,” stated Liz Schwab, Head of External Affairs for Google in Virginia. “With families and safety net providers struggling with the effects of COVID-19, this is a vital time for us to look out for those in need.”

The Community Emergency Relief Fund was established to accept and strategically disburse funding to address COVID-19 emergency response and relief efforts to households in need, as well as to shore up human-service nonprofit organizations experiencing financial loss.

In April, the Community Foundation used funds from the Community Emergency Relief Fund and Tourism & Hospitality Relief Fund granting $55,000 to Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington, supporting a collaboration between Catholic Charities and Loudoun Cares answering the newly established COVID-19 Emergency Fund and Helpline. Loudoun residents who have lost wages because of COVID-19, including tourism and hospitality workers, may call the helpline at 703-669-5040 to request rent assistance for approximately $500.

The Visit Loudoun Foundation established the Tourism & Hospitality Relief Fund to provide financial relief to tourism and hospitality workers experiencing income losses.

“The impact to Loudoun’s tourism and hospitality industry due to COVID-19 has been staggering in terms of business closures and job loss, but this remarkable gift from Google and the tremendous support of the community will help us keep individuals and their families in their homes, ready to fuel Loudoun’s economic recovery,” stated Beth Erickson, president and CEO of Visit Loudoun.

In announcing the gift, Community Foundation President Amy Owen challenged people, businesses, HOAs, churches and the community to match Google’s generosity.

“Help us leverage Google’s extraordinarily generous gift to Loudoun County by matching it dollar for dollar,” Owen stated. “A matching gift to the Community Emergency Relief Fund or Tourism & Hospitality Fund doubles the impact. Those of us who are still employed and safe in our homes share that security with our neighbors who have so much less. The needs are right here in front of us, and they are huge.”

Loudoun has already shown some of that generosity—Tuesday’s Give Choose, a day of giving to local charities organized by the Community Foundation, shattered records for donations and brought in more than $610,000, with donations still rolling in.

Donations to the Community Emergency Relief Fund can be made at communityfoundationlf.org/emergencyrelief. Donations to the Tourism & Hospitality Relief Fund can be made at communityfoundationlf.org/tandhfund.