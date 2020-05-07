Lovettsville to Enlist County Help to Support Businesses

The Town of Lovettsville is seeking the county government’s help with its proposed Business Interruption Fund, which will help in-town businesses impacted by the coronavirus crisis.

Mayor Nate Fontaine said that because governments can’t give money directly to businesses, the town is looking at different ways to help local businesses, perhaps through a short-term agreement with the Loudoun County Economic Development Authority. Fontaine said the town could offer a relief package similar to the one the county offered last week, which saw hundreds of Loudoun businesses apply for support from a $1.4 million fund. Fontaine is working to set up a meeting with Authority Chairman Mark Madigan and to speak at the authority’s May 21 meeting.

Fontaine said that, while the town has considered dropping restaurants’ obligation to remit meals tax payments for the time being, some have noted that wouldn’t be enough of a relief to encourage residents to pump money into the town economy. He mentioned some businesses have asked the town to host an event once the crisis ends and social distancing mandates are loosened or undone.

“It’s all up in the air,” he said about the town’s ideas to help businesses.