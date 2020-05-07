MBPA Launches Webpage to Support Middleburg Businesses

The Middleburg Business and Professional Association recently launched a “Middleburg at Home” section on its Visit Middleburg website to promote its members’ services during the coronavirus crisis.

The page outlines more than 20 ways residents can help support local businesses, with individual pages dedicated to restaurants and wineries and breweries, lodging, shopping, attractions, events and more.

Explore the page at visitmiddleburgva.com/middleburg-at-home.